The Guardia Civil proceeded on Monday morning to recover the lifeless body of the man.
Estellencs14/05/2024 15:09
On Monday morning, a hiker found the body of a man - a 65-year-old German - in the mountains in Estellencs, specifically on a path parallel to the Ma-10 road, known as the Serra road. Agents of the Guardia Civil went to kilometre point 97 and took charge of the investigation to identify the deceased and clarify the causes of death.
