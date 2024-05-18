This event started at 4pm and finished at five minutes before midnight. Today (May 18), another event will take place. Also eight hours long, the publicity promises seven DJs. He fears more music "at full throttle". "We don't need saturation from tourism, we ourselves are quite capable of bothering each other." Santiago made a recording of the Friday rehearsal for the event.
This is certainly not the first time that there have been complaints about music events at the bullring.
Last May, for example, a two-day German Schlagermusik festival generated a good deal of negative publicity. Palma town hall insisted that the decibel level for that did not exceed 65 decibels outside and stated that this was the limit set by municipal ordinance.
Local police had monitored the event with precision sound level meters. The town hall added that decibel measurements using apps give indicative values. The police meters measure the true level.
It needs a refurb, a roof on it and then it should be used be live music etc. And NOT for torturing animals, for the few dozen sadistic redknecks and vox supporters who like that sort of thing