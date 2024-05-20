Rainfall this morning caused flooding at a secondary school in Manacor. It should be noted that the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has activated alerts for heavy rain and storms in this area of Mallorca, as well as in the interior, north and northeast. Specifically, the warning is in force unitl 7pm; during this time up to 20 litres of water per square metre may be recorded in just one hour.

I.E.S. Manacor

As can be seen in the video, the amount of water was significant. However, the Aemet has reported that in Manacor only 14 litres of water per square metre have been registered. In Alfabia the same amount of water has also been recorded, while in Petra there have been 9 litres of water and in Sineu 8 litres. These are the most significant amounts, but it has rained in more areas on the island.