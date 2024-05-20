Rainfall this morning caused flooding at a secondary school in Manacor. It should be noted that the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has activated alerts for heavy rain and storms in this area of Mallorca, as well as in the interior, north and northeast. Specifically, the warning is in force unitl 7pm; during this time up to 20 litres of water per square metre may be recorded in just one hour.
