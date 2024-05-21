On Wednesday, representatives of around one hundred political parties, local authorities, associations, organisations, unions and what have you will gather at the University of the Balearic Islands' hospitality school in order to discuss the sustainability of tourism in Mallorca and the Balearics.

Convened by the government, this 'roundtable' is officially for 'the political and social pact for economic, social and environmental sustainability'. And ahead of the gathering, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation expressed its hope that the "great debate" on tourism will be approached with "rigour and good judgement".

On Tuesday, the federation emphasised the need for a "constructive spirit". This is why the federation is emphasising the importance of data and a methodology with which to adopt relevant measures that take account of a "strategic vision".

In announcing the Wednesday meeting, the government's vice-president, Antoni Costa, said last week: "We cannot anticipate measures. These have to be the result of the debate." The government has itself placed emphasis on objective data.

Participation is broad. Among the organisations expected to attend will, for example, be the environmentalists GOB.