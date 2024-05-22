Restrictions in Banyalbufar were introduced a month ago. | Archive
Banyalbufar22/05/2024 08:55
On Monday, Banyalbufar's mayor, Eleonor Bosch, issued an order announcing cuts to water supply to rustic areas of the municipality. On Tuesday, the mayor went one step further. The "critical situation" with water resources in Banyalbufar will mean that supply to the urban area is off from 11pm to 4pm. For the foreseeable future, there will only be supply from four in the afternoon until eleven at night.
