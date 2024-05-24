Sign up to our Whatsapp new channel for the latest on this breaking news story: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T

The Association of Bars and Restaurants from Mallorca, Restauración CAEB, expressed "their deepest sorrow" for the tragedy that occurred last night at the Medusa Beach Club, where the collapse of the terrace led to the ground floor's collapse, resulting in the loss of four lives and 27 injuries so far.

"In these moments of mourning, our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. We extend all our support and solidarity to them, as well as to the injured, wishing them a swift and full recovery," states Restauración CAEB.

Restauración CAEB wished to clarify that the Medusa Beach Club "is not one of our members, and therefore we have no additional information beyond what has been provided by the press and the competent authorities. Consequently, we cannot make any further statements regarding the details of the incident."

Furthermore, they emphasize, "we want to reaffirm that Playa de Palma remains a safe destination, and this incident does not reflect the usual safety and quality of our tourist services." Restauración CAEB "highlights and appreciates the immediate efforts of the emergency teams, health services, and the State Security Forces who have been assisting the victims and injured since the first moments of the tragedy" and assures that "we are at the disposal of the authorities for any requirements or assistance needed during this difficult time."

Restauración CAEB stands by the victims and is committed to collaborating in every possible way to overcome this difficult situation.