Soller town hall has made clear that it "flatly rejected" the proposal to close roads when there is congestion leading to and within Soller.

This was a proposal of the traffic directorate at the Thursday meeting with town hall and Council of Mallorca representatives. The closures would be for twenty to thirty minutes and involve diverting traffic in the direction of Palma.

Carlos Darder, councillor for governance and the police, says that other proposals, such as installing traffic information panels, were all positive, "but the closure of the road and the tunnel is totally unfeasible because it would affect residents, services, supplies and public transport".

"Soller is not Formentor, and in the valley there is also Fornalutx. Our opposition to this possible measure was very clear and was recorded in the minutes of the meeting."