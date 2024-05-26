The owners of the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma, which collapsed on Thursday evening, could face criminal prosecution.

If technical reports confirm that illegal work was carried out or that the premises lacked necessary licences, the National Police Homicide Squad will 'impute' the owners. This doesn't mean that they are charged with criminal offences, as this is the initial step in a court's investigative procedure.

But charges could follow. If so, they would potentially face four counts of manslaughter* plus a charge of causing injuries to up to sixteen people. In addition, civil proceedings would be initiated for what could amount to a seven-figure compensation payment. It's not known what insurance cover there may have been.

As well as police reports, the Palma Fire Brigade and Palma town hall technicians, architects and engineers will all deliver their reports to the court. It is expected that these will be delivered on Monday or Tuesday.

* 'Homicidio imprudente' can be taken to mean manslaughter, and Spanish law distinguishes between reckless and negligent homicide; the former is the more serious.