Gridlock on the road to Formentor lighthouse. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/05/2024 12:34
This Saturday, June 1, marks the return of traffic restrictions to the Formentor lighthouse and they will remain in force until September 30, but there will be a TIB shuttle bus service.
During this period the road will be closed to private vehicles, but the TIB bus service 334 will run to the famous lighthouse, from Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa and stop at various points of interest along the route according to the Regional Ministry of Housing, Territory and Mobility.
