This Saturday, June 1, marks the return of traffic restrictions to the Formentor lighthouse and they will remain in force until September 30, but there will be a TIB shuttle bus service.

During this period the road will be closed to private vehicles, but the TIB bus service 334 will run to the famous lighthouse, from Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa and stop at various points of interest along the route according to the Regional Ministry of Housing, Territory and Mobility.

The traffic restrictions to non residents will be in place from 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. and the bus will be operating every 35 minutes for most of the day.

An extra bus service will also operate from Puerto Pollensa to Formentor beach.

Last year, during the four months of the period of traffic restrictions, 334,284 passengers used the shuttle, an average of 2,740 passengers per day.

For more information, consult the timetable of the 334 Alcúdia-Formentor line (https://www.tib.org/es/lineas-y-horarios/autobus/-/linia/334) at https://www.tib.org/es/inicio .