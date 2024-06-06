They have moved to Arenal (Llucmajor). On Wednesday night around 10.30, a group of Algerians attacked an elderly woman and attempted to steal her phone and other valuables. Neighbours and passers-by witnessed what was going on, went to the woman's assistance and then became engaged in a confrontation.
Some 200 gypsies gathered. They said that they were going to lynch the Algerians. At the very least, they insisted that they would be kicking them out of Arenal, just as had been done in Son Gotleu.
There was a crowd outside a building which the Algerians have occupied: "Out with the Algerians. Out with the Algerians. If they could do it in Son Gotleu, Arenal can kick them out as well."
Llucmajor Police broke up the mob, telling the gypsies they would keep watch over the building during the night. The gypsies called for the town hall to send a team first thing on Thursday and board up properties to prevent them from being occupied.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Let them sort it out themselves if the government can't or won't. No deportation for illegal Algerians, how wrong is that.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyThe problem is that they can't be deported as Spain and Algeria have broken diplomatic ties.
Is this the Bronx? Am I reading about inter-racial troubles in Harlem in the 60s? Nope, this is Mallorca 2024 and it is very scary. Large groups of homeless, jobless, no hope migrants roaming the streets of a beautiful island looking for victims to mug and criminal ways to get cash. Heads need banging together in Parliament to get a grip on this. These unwelcome people need rounding-up, corralling and deporting. They have no future here and will only continue to cause mayhem and misery to local law-abiding residents.