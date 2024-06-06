The promenade in Magalluf from the Meliá Calviá Beach hotel to the Bahía Príncipe Coral Playa has been named after Gabriel Escarrer Julià; the hotel company he founded in 1956 eventually became what it is today - Meliá Hotels International.

At a ceremony on Thursday, Calvia town hall explained that it had wished to recognise the close ties between Gabriel Escarrer and both Magalluf and Palmanova. Meliá has eleven hotels in the area.

As well as the mayor and other politicians, over 200 people attended the ceremony and a procession. They included Meliá workers past and present, union representatives and members of the Escarrer family.

He said: "I can look back surrounded by my wonderful family and my many friends and see that the fruit of my work and my efforts have resulted in a prosperous and attractive tourist destination, both for its residents and for the thousands of tourists who visit us every year."

Now the honorary president of Meliá, he also referred to a "more buoyant and higher quality tourism" and to the role that public-private collaboration has played in the transformation of Magalluf.