Palma police with the help of the FBI have arrested a 22-year-old Briton who is charged with being the ring-leader of a group of hackers who targetted companies and people in the United States. He was arrested at Palma airport as he prepared to board a flight to Italy.
Palma police alongside FBI arrest British hacker who targetted the U.S.
At one stage he "controlled" 391 bitcoins valued at 27 million dollars
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.