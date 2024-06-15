There will soon be nothing left of the Social Club on Palma's Paseo Marítimo. Expropriated because of the redevelopment of the Paseo, work has started on dismantling the British-run nightclub.

The club closed at the end of April. This followed several months of negotiations to try and arrive at agreed compensation for terminating the concession from the Balearic Ports Authority; the concession ran until 2027. The Paseo Marítimo comes under the ports authority, and as this is a state authority, the order for demolition came from the Spanish transport ministry.

In the end there was no satisfactory agreement and so the ministry ordered a forced expropriation. No amount has been specified in respect of this expropriation.

The walkway is also being removed. Photo: Jaume Morey.

The walkway connecting the club to the one-time Hotel Mediterráneo will also be coming down. Part of it has already been removed.

Work on the land side of the Paseo is close to being finished. It is expected that the new road from Palma in the direction of Andratx will be opened next week.