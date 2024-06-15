There will soon be nothing left of the Social Club on Palma's Paseo Marítimo. Expropriated because of the redevelopment of the Paseo, work has started on dismantling the British-run nightclub.
Palma's British-run Social Club is coming down
A negotiated agreement on compensation could not be found
