An off-duty taxi driver was beaten up on Friday night by a group of four individuals who claimed to be deaf and dumb and who were seeking donations from diners on terraces in Santa Ponsa.
Taxi driver beaten up by group pretending to be deaf and dumb
He recognised them as regular criminals
