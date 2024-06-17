The newest liner of the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne, docked in Palma this morning on her maiden visit to Mallorca. She can carry a maximum of 3,000 passengers and many were busy enjoying the delights of Palma this morning.
Welcome to Palma, Queen Anne! The best of British
Luxury Cunard liner docks in Palma
