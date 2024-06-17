The newest liner of the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne, docked in Palma this morning on her maiden visit to Mallorca. She can carry a maximum of 3,000 passengers and many were busy enjoying the delights of Palma this morning.

She is currently the second largest ship in Cunard's fleet, after RMS Queen Mary 2, and features 15 dining venues, including four entirely new alternative dining options, Sir Samuel's, a steakhouse named after the line's founder, Tramonto, a Mediterranean themed restaurant, Aji Wa, a Japanese restaurant with sushi bar, and Aranya, a restaurant offering dishes inspired by the Indian subcontinent.

Queen Anne sailed from her homeport of Southampton on 3 May 2024 for her maiden voyage, calling at A Coruña and Lisbon. A firework display took place as she departed, to welcome her into service.

Earlier this month,Queen Anne was christened by Ngunan Adamu, Natalie Haywood, Jayne Casey, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Melanie C. Celebrations lasted from 4pm until ending an hour later at 5pm. The city of Liverpool was also announced to be the godmother of the ship. Cunard broke with their usual traditions by not selecting an individual to name the ship, and in keeping the godparent a secret until the day of the ceremony.

She was built at a cost of 600 million dollars at an Italian shipyard. She is one of the biggest cruise liners in the world.