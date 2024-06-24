Sir Richard Branson was in Santa Ponsa enjoying the ATP tennis event which is taking place at the Mallorca Country Club. The Virgin tycoon, who opened his hotel in Banyalbufar a year ago, met tournament director Toni Nadal and organiser Edwin Weindorfer.

Sir Richard, who is a major tennis fan, spent part of the afternoon watching the tennis joining a crowd of almost 3,000 people at the top event which is taking place all week in Santa Ponsa. The Virgin tycoon first met Edwin Weindorfer and Toni Nadal shortly after the opening of his hotel.

The Virgin tycoon now has extensive business interests based around Mallorca with his new hotel, its luxury villa and his cruise ships are regular visitors to both Mallorca and Ibiza. However, his plans for a second hotel on the island have been scrapped with the property being sold to a Danish banker.

In a statement the Virgin Group said that they would be concentrating on the Son Bunyola hotel and its villas. There is stil speculation that he could open a hotel in Ibiza and it is rumoured that the company is looking for a suitable venue.

The Mallorca tennis championships are proving to be a major success. Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker officially opened the tournament on Friday night in a gala event attended by hundreds of people.