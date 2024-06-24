Sir Richard Branson was in Santa Ponsa enjoying the ATP tennis event which is taking place at the Mallorca Country Club. The Virgin tycoon, who opened his hotel in Banyalbufar a year ago, met tournament director Toni Nadal and organiser Edwin Weindorfer.
Sir Richard Branson enjoys the tennis in Santa Ponsa
Virgin tycoon back in Mallorca
