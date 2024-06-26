Austrian Christian Arnsteiner, the owner of the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma where four people lost their lives on May 23, was released by a Palma court on Wednesday afternoon, having been charged with reckless homicide (manslaughter). His passport was withdrawn and he will have to present himself to the court on the first of each month.
Medusa Beach Club owner released on charges
Four people died on May 23
