A report in a British tabloid which suggested that Spain was under attack from cockroaches has left health inspectors in Spain stamping up down with rage and reaching for their spray guns! The National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA) sought to kill the story with one quick swat stating that the situation was under control.
Association fuming over British newspaper report that Spain was under attack from cockroaches!
"We have the situation under control...."
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Mallorca restaurants losing clients, tourists tighten their belts
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Most of the cockroaches in the UK are either in parliament or are journalists for the tabloids.