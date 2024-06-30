While the police, both National and Palma, are engaged in a constant battle with the drugs clans to contain the sale of drugs in the Son Banya shanty town, they have a new concern - the additional health risks because of adulterated cocaine.
Police concern because of increased adulteration of cocaine for sale in Son Banya
There are risks with a reduction in quality
