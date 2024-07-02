The Guardia Civil have launched a homicide investigation into the death of the 45-year-old Irish tourist whose body was found on C. Martín Ros García in Magalluf around 4.30am on Monday.
Homicide investigation into death of Irish tourist in Magalluf
He was on holiday with his wife and two children
