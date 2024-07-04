The Guardia Civil are looking for a British tourist who attacked another Briton in Magalluf on Wednesday morning which put him in hospital with head injuries and possible internal bleeding.
Briton sought for violent Magalluf assault
The 20-year-old victim of the assault is in Son Espases Hospital
