The Guardia Civil are looking for a British tourist who attacked another Briton in Magalluf on Wednesday morning which put him in hospital with head injuries and possible internal bleeding.

A fight between two groups of Britons occurred around 5.30am outside a Punta Ballena establishment.

The person now being sought punched the other on the temple and then ran off after the 20-year-old victim fell to the ground unconscious.

After emergency services arrived, he regained consciousness but refused to be treated and became aggressive. He needed to be sedated. Once stabilised he was taken to Son Espases Hospital.