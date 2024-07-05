centre-left Labour was set to win a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives poised to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals. Theas voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Change begins now," Starmer said in a victory speech. "We said we would end the chaos, and we will, we said we would turn the page, and we have. Today, we start the next chapter, begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country."

Sunak had earlier conceded defeat and said he had called Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

"Today power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides," Sunak said after regaining his seat. "There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good hardworking Conservative candidates ... I am sorry."

SNP crash out