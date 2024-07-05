The fifteenth Real Estate Development Summit Saudi Arabia-Europe is taking place in Mallorca for the first time. The two-day event at Palma's Palacio de Congresos brings together some 90 Saudi companies as well as 30 from Mallorca.
Palma congress opens up possibilities for Saudi investment in Mallorca
Thirty companies from Mallorca taking part in the summit
1 comment
Open up more international tourism?? Invest in the property business?? Do any of these businesses read the press? This way madness lies? Or is it all just about money? Hummmm