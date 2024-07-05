The latest Global Traffic Scorecard from the US analysts INRIX rates Palma as having the third worst traffic congestion in Spain after Barcelona and Madrid.
Palma has the third worst traffic congestion in Spain
Behind Barcelona and Madrid
