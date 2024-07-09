Three sperm whales have been spotted in Balearic waters, crossing the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca as they headed towards Italy. "The sperm whales - Physeter macrocephalus - are here in the Balearic Islands, yet we often overlook them, despite being the largest predator of individual prey on the planet with the largest brain that has ever existed," explained Txema Brotons, a doctor in biology and expert in cetaceans. Brotons, who is also the scientific director of the Associació Tursiops, shared these insights during a recent conference organised by the Club Ultima Hora-Valores 2023.
Three sperm whales spotted between Mallorca and Ibiza
These whales play a crucial role in regulating squid populations in the Mediterranean
