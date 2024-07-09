A British tourist was seriously injured on Tuesday after falling from a first floor balcony at a hotel in Alcudia. Health workers managed to stabilise the 43-year-old man, who was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The incident took place minutes before 2pm, when the man fell from a height of five metres in the hotel where he was staying. Witnesses and hotel staff contacted the emergency services.

Alcudia police and two ambulances sent to the scene.

The police have launched a full investigation into the incident and were taking statements from eye-witnesses at the hotel.

A hospital spokesperson said that the man was in a serious condition and was receiving treatment at the hospital.