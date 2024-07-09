A British tourist was seriously injured on Tuesday after falling from a first floor balcony at a hotel in Alcudia. Health workers managed to stabilise the 43-year-old man, who was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.
British tourist seriously injured after falling from first-floor balcony
He was rushed to Palma hospital
This doesn't seem to be another case of balconing but why oh why are Brits having so much trouble with room balconies? Do they not have above ground terraces where they live? It's very confusing.