Christian Arnsteiner, the Austrian businessman charged with four counts of manslaughter following the collapse of the roof terrace at the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma in May, has reopened the premises next door to the Medusa.

Under a new name, Laguna Playa, it is at C. Cartago 35. The Medusa was number 34. This new restaurant has passed a Palma town hall technical inspection and is understood to have a licence to open until midnight.

Four people lost their lives when the roof collapsed on May 23. On June 26, Christian Arnsteiner was arrested and appeared in a Palma court. He was released on charges. His passport was withdrawn and he will have to present himself to the court on the first of each month. In addition to the manslaughter charges he faces six counts of having caused serious injuries to six people due to negligence.

The terrace at the Medusa Beach Club did not have a licence. No one should have been on it. On the evening of May 23, there were 21 people on the terrace at the time of its collapse.