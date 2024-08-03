According to the latest study by the property website Fotocasa, six of the ten most expensive coastal municipalities in Spain are in the Balearics - two in Mallorca, four in Ibiza.

Andratx sits at number two with an average price per square metre of 6,672 euros. Calvia is fifth (6,014 euros). The list is headed by the municipality of Ibiza (6,898 euros).

Santa Eulària des Riu is sixth, Sant Josep de sa Talaia seventh, Sant Antoni de Portmany ninth. Marbella, with an average price of 4,942 euros, can only make tenth spot.

This is a ranking that has shown little variation over recent years, the main changes having been the increases in price. In the case of Ibiza, for instance, the price rose ten per cent between June 2023 and June 2024.

If one looks for a contrast, Galicia can provide it. In Burela and Marín, the average price is below 1,000 euros per square metre. An 80-square metre property in Marín, where prices have fallen, would cost 76,000 euros; in Ibiza 550,000 euros.