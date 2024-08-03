According to the latest study by the property website Fotocasa, six of the ten most expensive coastal municipalities in Spain are in the Balearics - two in Mallorca, four in Ibiza.
And prices keep rising
Why for Gods sake there are other just as beautiful if not more beautiful laces on the peninsular.