The College of Notaries, one of the most reliable sources of property market data, indicates that house prices in the Balearics fell by 6.2% in May and by 5.9% in June.

This 12% fall in the space of two months does have to be balanced against sharp increases in previous months, e.g. 24% in February. Whether it represents a real trend is too early to say, but it coincides with the College reporting that sales in the Balearics were down 22.4% year-on-year in June, the largest fall in the country.

Sales have been dropping for some twelve months. Although interest rates are now moderating, the high price of property remains a deterrence.

The notaries give an average square metre price of 3,104 euros. This is down by 554 euros compared with April, but it is still the highest in Spain. Madrid ranks second with 3,037 euros, while the national average is 1,726 euros.