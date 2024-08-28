After years of delay, Andratx town hall expects that the demolition of twelve illegal apartments on C. Tonyina in Cala Llamp will start at the end of September.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Andratx, Estefanía Gonzalvo, announced that the contract for the demolition work had been signed. The tender for this had to be revised after another company walked away three years ago. The work will cost 275,000 euros and take eight weeks.

The licence to build these apartments was given in 2005. This was when Eugenio Hidalgo was mayor of Andratx.

Towards the end of 2006 he was arrested. His period in office was characterised by flagrant abuses of planning regulations - the Montport development in Puerto Andratx was another example. Properties were built on land that was not classified for development.

In 2013, a court in Palma ordered the demolition. It has taken this long for the order to be executed.