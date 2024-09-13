A new study reveals the UK’s most popular holiday destinations, and which UK cities are looking for a holiday most. Using Google Keyword Planner, travel platform for experiences Hellotickets has analysed 2,566 search combinations across 77 UK cities.

A total of 213 holiday destinations were combined with 14 templates, including “[destination] holiday”, “last minute holiday to [destination]”, “short holiday in [destination]”, “winter holiday in [destination]”, and “summer holidays in [destination]”.

The study used destinations such as Turkey, Cape Verde, the Maldives, Greece, Thailand, Egypt, and Albania. The total monthly average searches in each location were analysed and compared against its population, establishing the monthly average searches per 100,000 people.

Top 10 most popular holiday destinations

Rank Holiday destination Average monthly volume 1 Turkey 27,129 2 Cape Verde 25,060 3 Maldives 23,935 4 Greece 19,673 5 Thailand 19,130 6 Egypt 16,088 7 Albania 15,038 8 Morocco 14,893 9 Croatia 14,312 10 Spain 14,308

Turkey is the UK’s favourite destination and receives an average of 27,129 Google searches per month. Cape Verde is the second most popular, with 25,060 searches per month. The Maldives is third, with 23,935 average monthly searches. Spain, which is normally the most popular holiday destination for older Britons, ranks in tenth place.

Jorge Díaz Largo, CEO and Founder of Hellotickets, commented on the study’s findings: "For Brits wanting to keep their costs low, Turkey offers a relatively inexpensive holiday experience, from flights and accommodation to food and activities.

“Compared to the UK, a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant in the Turkish capital costs almost a quarter of what is does in London. "Cape Verde is also extremely popular due to its warm, sunny climate throughout the year, making it an attractive escape from the often chilly and wet UK weather.

"While there's no single 'cheapest time' to book, you should generally try to book your holiday as far ahead as possible. "For those wanting to book excursions, tour operators often offer discounts for early bookings.

"Therefore, try to book your holiday several months in advance to take advantage of these early-bird rates. "A top tip is to join any loyalty programmes of airlines, hotels, and tour operators to accumulate points and receive member-exclusive discounts."