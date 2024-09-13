Turkey takes top spot.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma13/09/2024 10:04
A new study reveals the UK’s most popular holiday destinations, and which UK cities are looking for a holiday most. Using Google Keyword Planner, travel platform for experiences Hellotickets has analysed 2,566 search combinations across 77 UK cities.

A total of 213 holiday destinations were combined with 14 templates, including “[destination] holiday”, “last minute holiday to [destination]”, “short holiday in [destination]”, “winter holiday in [destination]”, and “summer holidays in [destination]”.

The study used destinations such as Turkey, Cape Verde, the Maldives, Greece, Thailand, Egypt, and Albania. The total monthly average searches in each location were analysed and compared against its population, establishing the monthly average searches per 100,000 people.

Top 10 most popular holiday destinations

Rank

Holiday destination

Average monthly volume

1

Turkey

27,129

2

Cape Verde

25,060

3

Maldives

23,935

4

Greece

19,673

5

Thailand

19,130

6

Egypt

16,088

7

Albania

15,038

8

Morocco

14,893

9

Croatia

14,312

10

Spain

14,308
Turkey is the UK’s favourite destination and receives an average of 27,129 Google searches per month. Cape Verde is the second most popular, with 25,060 searches per month. The Maldives is third, with 23,935 average monthly searches. Spain, which is normally the most popular holiday destination for older Britons, ranks in tenth place.

Jorge Díaz Largo, CEO and Founder of Hellotickets, commented on the study’s findings: "For Brits wanting to keep their costs low, Turkey offers a relatively inexpensive holiday experience, from flights and accommodation to food and activities.

“Compared to the UK, a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant in the Turkish capital costs almost a quarter of what is does in London. "Cape Verde is also extremely popular due to its warm, sunny climate throughout the year, making it an attractive escape from the often chilly and wet UK weather.

"While there's no single 'cheapest time' to book, you should generally try to book your holiday as far ahead as possible. "For those wanting to book excursions, tour operators often offer discounts for early bookings.

"Therefore, try to book your holiday several months in advance to take advantage of these early-bird rates. "A top tip is to join any loyalty programmes of airlines, hotels, and tour operators to accumulate points and receive member-exclusive discounts."

