The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police suspect that hitmen were hired to carry out what was described as the torture of Juan Torres Serra at a Binissalem finca on Friday morning.

The prolonged assault involving an axe and blunt objects left him in a very serious condition in intensive care at Son Espases. The police also now more firmly believe that the motive was to get him to leave the property.

Torres, aka El Pirata, has lived in the house since the disappearance of the owner, Antonio Llabrés, in 2020. Following the disappearance, he produced a document apparently signed by Llabrés authorising him to live there.

He was arrested for the murder of Antonio Llabrés but was released; no body was found. Before his disappearance, Llabrés was able to contact a family member to say he had been tied up. That was the last communication.

Linked to disappearances in Ibiza, there were similarities in that Torres subsequently 'obtained' properties to live in.

Investigators have now identified the owner of the Volkswagen Golf used by the three attackers. The car had apparently been stolen.