A man believed to be of Portuguese nationality was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder after attacking his mother-in-law with an axe.

The incident occurred in Colonia Sant Jordi in the evening. Ses Salines Police and the Guardia Civil went to the scene and found the woman lying in a large pool of blood on the ground. She had suffered several blows to the head.

There had been a heated argument that led to the assault.

The Guardia's Judicial Police took charge of the case and informed the courts in Manacor which ordered a forensic examination of the body.