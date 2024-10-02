Tourism figures for August indicate that UK tourism in the Balearics fell by 4.8% by comparison with August 2023. There were 591,369 UK tourists, the third highest number behind Germany (up 12% to 664,410) and Spain (down 7.9% to 595,095). In August 2023, Spanish tourism was higher than both Germany and the UK.

The UK fall follows a 10% drop in July to 559,040. In June there was a 2.4% increase to 643,418, while in May there was a 4.9% decrease to 481,066.

There was a 3.7% increase in foreign tourism in August to 2,446,476, while in overall terms (including Spanish) there was a 1.2% rise to 3,041,570.

Of other markets in August, the Netherlands registered a 33% drop to 100,270 and Scandinavian countries a fall of 23% to 69,037. Italian tourism increased 16.5% to 235,932, French by 3.3% to 210,660, and Belgian by 26.5% to 39,215. For 'other' European countries there was a 25% increase to 358,648. 'Other' countries in the world were down 4.8% to 114,522.

Total tourist spending in August increased 7.7% to 4,060 million euros. Spain (-1.5%), France (-9.4%), Benelux (-8.7%) and Scandinavia (-19%) registered decreases. All other markets showed increases. Italy's was the greatest (34%). Germany was up 21.2% and the UK 4.8% to 842 million euros.