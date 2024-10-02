Tourism figures for August indicate that UK tourism in the Balearics fell by 4.8% by comparison with August 2023. There were 591,369 UK tourists, the third highest number behind Germany (up 12% to 664,410) and Spain (down 7.9% to 595,095). In August 2023, Spanish tourism was higher than both Germany and the UK.
Another fall in UK tourism in the Balearics
UK tourism fell in May and July as well as August
