President Prohens described water as a "scarce resource" during the Balearic parliament's general policy debate two weeks ago. This scarcity is well known to everyone, cuts to supply in parts of Mallorca having been necessary this year in order to allow local municipal reservoirs to recover.

The government's ministry for the water cycle presented its latest report on water reserves earlier this week. This showed that nowhere in Mallorca is 'normal' in terms of reserves. Five of the seven water demand units on the island were at pre-alert for drought in September. The other two - Arta and the Pla (Plain) - were on drought alert. The next level, which no one hopes will be reached, is emergency.

Reservoir capacity

These two units are not typically served by the large reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains. Operated by Palma's Emaya municipal services agency, Cúber and Gorg Blau mainly serve Palma. Some water goes to neighbouring municipalities, Marratxi most notably. These reservoirs tend to command the most attention when it comes to water reserves, in part because the water is visible to everyone, which is obviously not the case with the aquifers. Their capacities are therefore a constant source of interest and of potential concern. At the start of this week the combined capacity was 26.9%. It had fallen from 28.1% the previous week; Gorg Blau was less than a quarter full, 23.8%.

The anticipation is always that rain (and snow, if there is any) will replenish the reservoirs, while it is certainly the case that Mallorca hasn't come close to the emergency situations for drought that parts of the mainland have experienced recently. The ministry pointed out that total reserves in September stood at 46%, a lot better than the reservoirs, but nevertheless six per cent lower than a year ago.

Esporles is one of five Tramuntana municipalities to have experienced particular issues this year and been forced to adopt measures to deal with a lack of reserves. Esporles has its own municipal reservoir, but because it was running low and needed the chance to recover, the town hall announced there would be cuts to supply. These started on Thursday night and will continue next week at the least.

Hotelier anger at water rate rise

Because of the scarcity, it is vital that everything is done to manage water efficiently and responsibly. President Prohens made this clear enough in parliament. In so doing, however, she riled the hoteliers because of an announcement that the water rate for large consumers will go up next year. At the same time, she promised a reduction for small consumers. The additional charge for hotels and other large consumers will clearly outweigh the reduction, as it has been reported this week that the government estimates it will bring in a further 22 million euros in 2025.

The hoteliers, furious enough as it is with the government because of the proposed increase to the tourist tax and a lack of consultation, believe the new water regime will be discriminatory. They argue that they are much more efficient in their consumption and management of water than small consumers and that a reduction for these consumers will in fact result in less responsibility.

Fighting fires

Water is of course vital when it comes to fighting fires. The most devastating fire to have affected Albufera in recent years - 438 hectares destroyed in September 2020 - was finally put out by rain. Otherwise, there is water from the sea or from the hydrants. But if responsibility is demanded for water management, so it is also required for fire prevention.

Following last week's fire in Albufera - 62 hectares burned, up to then the most destructive fire in the Balearics this year - environmentalists GOB demanded an improvement to Albufera's fire prevention measures. There had also been a significant fire in May that claimed over 50 hectares. On Wednesday came the worst fire of all - 110 hectares burned. GOB were critical of an apparent lack of sanctions and of convictions in respect of fires in Albufera. They may well have a point, given the unfortunate frequency with which they occur.

In broader terms of offences against the environment, the current regional government says that it is processing cases far quicker than the last government did. In August last year, three months after the election, around 4,000 cases were outstanding. The resolution of cases, the government claims, has gone up from 30% to 70%, the heftiest fines (25,000 euros) having been for unauthorised off-road vehicle excursions in the Llevant Nature Park and a jet-ski hire operation in Playa de Muro, where regulations for the Albufera Nature Park apply.

Delays to the building of new homes

Environmental considerations can be a reason for delays to building work. Depending on location, the issuing of licences by town halls can require approvals from agencies such as the environment commission. The government hopes to speed up the processes with its administrative simplification decree, but there are other obstacles, e.g. a town hall lack of technical personnel and a similar lack of construction workers.

The builders association in the Balearics estimates that more than 5,000 additional qualified personnel are wanted in order to adequately satisfy existing demand. It adds that 35,000 new homes are needed. Companies are taking on projects with contractual provisos of a year's wait at least. Perhaps more than any other, the construction sector sums up the islands' housing vicious circle. Fewer workers are being attracted to the Balearics because of high rents caused to no small extent by a lack of affordable homes - the sector can't build enough.

In explaining a reported nine per cent fall in the number of homes for sale in the Balearics in the third quarter, the spokesperson for the Idealista property website, Francisco Iñareta, said earlier this week that there has been a decade with a lack of foresight in the development of land for new housing. The high cost of labour, bureaucracy and the disappearance of construction companies have further conspired in producing the current situation - the price of housing at its highest and supply falling by double digits.

Holiday lets - "don't blame us"

Returning to the hoteliers, their anger has also been provoked by the government not having stated that it will eliminate all registered apartment holiday lets. Often cited as a key reason for tourist overcrowding and difficulties with accessing residential accommodation, the holiday rentals association in the Balearics has insisted that the sector is "everyone's scapegoat". "Blaming us for overcrowding is demagogic," says the association's manager, Maria Gibert, adding that licensed apartment rentals constitute only around 12% of the legal supply of holiday lets - "a minimal portion".

If holiday lets - legal and illegal - have been in sharp focus this year because of the tourism debate, so Mallorca's restaurants have also been in the spotlight but for a different reason. This has been the apparent fall in turnover attributed to lower tourist spending. The CAEB Restaurants Association maintains that 2024 has been "very tough" and that profits have slumped from 20% to six to eight per cent "in the best of cases".

The association's president, Juanmi Ferrer, has turned his attention to restaurants' costs. These are because of insularity, the general rise in prices, the cost of labour, the increase in tax pressure and bureaucratic obstacles. "We are being suffocated." He reckons that the number of restaurants forced to close this year will rise from 186 in 2023 to around 600.

Taxis and buses

Inflation of recent times has not been reflected by taxi fares in Palma. There hasn't been a revision of fares since 2022, the taxi drivers saying that the rates are currently 15% below what they should be. At a meeting of the taxi monitoring committee on Tuesday the town hall undertook to study a demand for higher fares in 2025. In support of this the taxis were able to point to a study from an independent source. The Facua consumers association has compared taxi fares in 57 Spanish cities. Palma's are the second lowest.

Buses offer an alternative to taxis, but the transport federation in the Balearics has highlighted a shortage of bus and coach drivers. It is estimated that 200 more are needed in order to provide good service, but the federation sees serious problems ahead because of the number of drivers coming up to retirement age. Too few young drivers are being attracted, deterred by the cost of obtaining the relevant licence - 4,000 euros.