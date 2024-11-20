Disney has released its heartwarming Christmas short film, The Boy & The Octopus. With a title that translates to El niño y el pulpo, the renowned film company sends holiday greetings to millions of viewers through this short directed by none other than Taika Waititi. The acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker, known for movies like What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, brings his signature touch to the project. Filmed in Mallorca earlier this year, the short has already garnered over 5 million views on YouTube within just a few days.

The film tells the touching story of a boy, played by Solomon Horta, who, while on a summer trip, has a minor accident in the sea. Upon returning to shore, he discovers a tiny octopus attached to his head. What initially seems like an unpleasant situation quickly transforms into a charming tale of friendship and connection, as the boy and his new cephalopod companion navigate life together back home.

Solomon Horta, the film's protagonist, with the octopus perched on his head.

The local production company Palma Pictures, well-versed in working with English-language projects in Mallorca, managed the production of The Boy & The Octopus. Filming in Mallorca took place at Cala Agulla beach, located in the Cala Ratjada area. The beach is instantly recognisable in the short film, available on Disney's YouTube channel and Disney UK, though it has undergone some digital enhancements to appear greener.

Mallorca served as the backdrop for the film's summery scenes, showcasing its iconic turquoise waters and bright sunshine. The production also employed several local audiovisual professionals, including experts in maritime and underwater filming.

In addition to Mallorca, the short film was partly shot in Prague, which provided the setting for its Christmas-themed scenes. The Czech capital's streets were beautifully decorated to evoke the festive spirit.

The storyteller behind this project is none other than Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker with a unique and eclectic career in Hollywood. His breakthrough came in 2012 with Boy, a film that achieved international release and became the highest-grossing film in New Zealand.

Waititi's most acclaimed work is Jojo Rabbit, which earned him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He is also well-known for What We Do in the Shadows, both the 2014 film and the TV series of the same name, which ran from 2019 to 2024 and saw him serving as director and executive producer.

Waititi has also left his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok, starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Interestingly, Hemsworth also filmed in Mallorca this year for his series Limitless.

A Summer Postcard for Christmas

Mallorca proves to be the perfect setting for Disney to extend its Christmas greetings, serving as a stunning summer postcard for the heartwarming short film The Boy & The Octopus. The island’s vibrant landscapes and turquoise waters provide an idyllic contrast to the holiday theme, showcasing Disney's commitment to creating a visually captivating and heartfelt story.

The short film has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with viewers praising its emotional depth. Notably, Disney's investment in producing a high-quality short film stands out in an era where some major corporations have turned to AI-generated content for their Christmas campaigns. This dedication to traditional filmmaking underscores Disney’s efforts to deliver a meaningful and authentic holiday message.