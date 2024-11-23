Partido Popular members of Congress for the Balearics are wanting to know if the Spanish Government will be subsidising public transport in the Balearics in 2025. The government introduced 'free' transport for residents in 2023, but it is currently unclear whether it will continue to be free next year.
Will public transport in Mallorca be 'free' in 2025?
The Balearic Government hasn't budgeted for a free service
