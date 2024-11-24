An 18-year-old man was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Saturday after falling from the roof of the long-abandoned Es Fogueró nightclub in Alcudia.

The accident occurred around 5pm, the local police reporting that he fell some twenty metres. A friend said that the roof gave way from beneath him. Why he was on the roof is unknown.

The Guardia Civil implemented the green alert protocol to give the ambulance to Son Espases maximum priority. The ambulance had to first stop at Inca Hospital so that he could be given blood.

Es Fogueró opened in 1989 at a time when, as one observer put it, the club was like the mother ship of an arms race in Mallorca to stage great events replete with strobe lights and speakers the size of trucks. Julio Iglesias performed there in August 1989, but the ambitions for the club failed to materialise. It closed in 1992 and is now, in effect, a ruin.