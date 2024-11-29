The National Police in Palma have arrested Francisco Comitre, the Catalonian lawyer involved in the biggest real-estate scam in Spain.
Lawyer at the centre of Spain's biggest real-estate scam arrested in Palma
More than a hundred people were affected
