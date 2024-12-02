Delivery Hero said on Monday that freelance riders at its Glovo unit in Spain will be hired as employees. "Glovo management decided to change from a freelance model to an employment based model for its delivery riders in Spain to avoid further legal uncertainties leading to an increase of contingencies," the company said in a statement.
Delivery Hero says Glovo riders in Spain to become employees
