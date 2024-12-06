An elderly woman at the Joan March Hospital in Palma was certified dead on Friday morning. The duty doctor signed the death certificate, and the funeral company then took the body to the municipal mortuary.
Woman certified dead 'comes round' at Palma mortuary
Put down to an error
