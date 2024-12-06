An elderly woman at the Joan March Hospital in Palma was certified dead on Friday morning. The duty doctor signed the death certificate, and the funeral company then took the body to the municipal mortuary.

Once there, however, her fingers were seen moving. An ambulance went to the mortuary and a doctor confirmed that she had a pulse.

She was then taken back to hospital; her condition is very weak.

This has been put down to an error, and there is no suggestion that it merits any police investigation. For relatives, needless to say, it all came as something of an unpleasant shock.