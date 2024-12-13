The Scandinavian community celebrated Santa Lucia in style today with a concert at Rialto Living in the Borne ahead of the big event at Palma Cathedral later tonight.

Every year a student from the Swedish school is nominated to be Santa Lucia who wears a crown consisting of candles.

Santa Lucia, rooted in Swedish heritage, symbolises light, hope, and warmth during the darkest time of the year.

The tradition, based on Saint Lucia, a 4th-century martyr from Italy, has evolved in Scandinavia to blend with pre-Christian winter solstice customs. The result is a celebration that brightens the long, dark winter nights and signals the arrival of Christmas.

At the heart of the celebration is the Lucia procession, where a young woman portraying Lucia leads a group of children dressed in white gowns, wearing candle-lit crowns or carrying candles. The children will perform traditional songs in Swedish, Spanish, Catalan, and English at the Cathedral with the hauntingly beautiful "Santa Lucia" song bringing a moment of serenity and reflection. This song, which speaks of bringing light into the darkness, sets the tone for the evening.

The concert at Rialto Living brought some festive cheer to Pama.