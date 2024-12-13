The Scandinavian community celebrated Santa Lucia in style today with a concert at Rialto Living in the Borne ahead of the big event at Palma Cathedral later tonight.
Scandinavian community celebrates Santa Lucia in Mallorca
Concerts at Rialto Living and Palma Cathedral
