On Friday, Calvia Town Hall formalised the purchase of the one-time convent in Es Capdellà. It is due to reopen next summer as a cultural and youth centre, the town hall having paid 544,000 euros for what is an emblematic building in the village. Many residents will recall having spent their early years at the convent; there used to be an infant school.
Calvia acquires the old Es Capdellà convent
It will reopen as a cultural and youth centre
