On Friday, Calvia Town Hall formalised the purchase of the one-time convent in Es Capdellà. It is due to reopen next summer as a cultural and youth centre, the town hall having paid 544,000 euros for what is an emblematic building in the village. Many residents will recall having spent their early years at the convent; there used to be an infant school.

The purchase from the Hermanas Franciscanas Hijas de la Misericordia (Franciscan Sisters Daughters of Mercy) is at below market value. The town hall's delegate for housing, urban development, planning and heritage, Jaime Bujosa, said on Friday that the valuation reflected the "generosity that the nuns have had in making this building available to the village". As well as schooling, the nuns were once involved in community aid and providing nursing facilities.

The complete project for redevelopment has yet to be defined, Bujosa stressing that the most important step was the acquisition so that it would remain public. "This was our intention and also that of the nuns."

Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual said that the acquisition was in response to requests made by residents for several years. "We are very happy and we thank the Franciscan Sisters for the facilities."

The convent of Es Capdellà, also known as the Casa de la Verge del Carme, was open between 1880 and 1996, when it didn't close completely but there was a unification of the nuns of Es Capdellà with those of Peguera.