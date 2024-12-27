Monthly MOT appointments in Mallorca are set to double. Starting January 1st, the number of inspections will rise from the current 20,000 per month to 40,000, aiming to significantly cut waiting lists.

The service is set to see a 35% annual increase in inspections, rising from 480,000 to 650,000 each year. This expansion will be facilitated by hiring up to 55 new employees, opening a new station in Calvia in early January, and introducing a new system to streamline vehicle inspection times. Additionally, a new website, ITV.Mallorca.es, will allow users to book appointments online. Through the portal, users can choose a date and time, complete payments, and go directly to their inspection without needing to visit an office.

Currently, the service and data are being transferred from the previous operator, SGS, to the new contractor, ITV Vega Baja. While this transition involves administrative and technical complexities, the system is expected to be fully operational by 1 January.

Developments

The new service contract was awarded last July after resolving a series of legal challenges, with the courts ruling in favour of the regional authority. The final award, valued at €33 million for the next two years, was confirmed in November. Under this agreement, a new station will open in the Son Bugadelles industrial area of Calvia, providing 9,000 monthly inspections starting in January.

The expansion will be supported by increasing staff numbers, with 55 new employees joining the team. Of these, 30 will be assigned to the new Calvia station, while the remaining staff will be distributed across stations in Palma, Inca, and Manacor.

Over the past year, significant efforts have been made to reduce waiting times, including extending the contract for the mobile station in Calvia, which was set to close in June 2023. Keeping it operational prevented the cancellation of over 4,000 monthly inspections. Saturday openings during certain months also helped accelerate the process. With the new contract, waiting times for vehicle inspections are expected to be significantly reduced.