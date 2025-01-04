At dawn on Tuesday, two hot air balloons rose above Puerto Soller, the first commercial flights with passengers offered by Ricardo Aracil, an experienced pilot and instructor as well as the owner of the hot air balloon company, Mallorca Balloons.

Aracil and Carlos Toribio piloted the two balloons with space for up to twelve passengers. The winds took them over the peaks of Penyal des Migdia, Puig de Masanella, Puig Tomir and L'Ofre and up to an altitude of almost 1,900 metres.

It was a one-hour flight, during which the passengers were able to appreciate a beautiful landscape, the mountains surrounded by clouds and the endless sea as well as the small towns at the foot of the Tramuntana. The two pilots communicated by radio with the ground team who moved towards Inca so that, once landed, they could pick up the passengers.

It was a very exclusive flight that could be made on other occasions. "It would be only for residents, not for tourists, for the simple reason that we could only confirm the flight the night before and it could even be cancelled moments before take-off. It all depends on the wind and weather conditions," says Aracil.

Later this year, he will go to New Delhi and present Mallorca's candidacy for the 2027 European competition, which would see the island host more than 120 hot air balloons from around the world for eleven days.