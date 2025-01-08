The latest report from property website Fotocasa indicates that house prices (pre-owned rather than new builds) in the Balearics rose by 19.5% in 2024. The average price per square metre was 4,597 euros.

The municipality to have experienced the highest percentage increase was Felanitx. This was in line with previous monthly reports from Fotocasa. The end-2024 rise of 45.6% was in fact down on 53% reported in November, when an actual price per square metre was given as 3,075 euros.

In Mallorca there were percentage increases of 38.7% in Pollensa and 20.2% in Calvia. The highest in the Balearics behind Felanitx was Santa Eulària des Riu in Ibiza with 40.2%. Sant Antoni in Ibiza was up 28.5% and Ciutadella and Mahon in Menorca had increases of 21% and 20.1% respectively.

The average square metre price of 4,597 euros was the highest in the country. Madrid ranked second with 4,278 euros and the Basque Country third with with 3,284 euros.

There were nine municipalities with average prices above 5,000 euros per square metre - Santa Eulària des Riu with 8,411 euros headed the list, followed by Ibiza (6,986 euros), Calvia with 6,640 euros, Sant Josep de sa Talaia (Ibiza) on 5,953 euros, Sant Antoni with 5,837 euros, Andratx (5,746 euros), Pollensa 5,167 euros, Santanyi on 5,163 euros, and Campos with 5,112 euros.

All these figures, it should noted, are according to Fotocasa; they aren't official figures.