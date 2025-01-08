The latest report from property website Fotocasa indicates that house prices (pre-owned rather than new builds) in the Balearics rose by 19.5% in 2024. The average price per square metre was 4,597 euros.
The municipalities in the Balearics with the highest house price increases in 2024
