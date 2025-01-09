A Palma court is hearing the case of an alleged rape that occurred in Magalluf in 2017.

On May 4 in that year, two female British tourists were in a bar on Punta Ballena. They met two men who worked for a strip club and who invited them to have a drink in the club.

The two women became separated. One was taken by the man accused of rape to what looked like a massage room. It was here that the rape is alleged to have taken place. He then left the room and she left the club some moments later.

Neither she nor her friend could remember the name of the club. They returned to Punta Ballena the next day. She explained to the court that they met a man who worked for a British tour operator and asked him for help. The club was identified. He said it was "a well-known Romanian brothel with a bad reputation".

The accused denied the sexual assault. "She never resisted," he stated. The prosecution is calling for a seven-year sentence and for a compensation payment of 6,000 euros.