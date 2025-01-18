Two 18-year-old women are in intensive care in hospitals in Zaragoza following a chairlift accident at the Astún ski resort in Aragon. Ten people were injured, including a 67-year-old woman and an eleven-year-old girl; they were taken to hospitals with less serious injuries. Other people affected by the accident were treated at the scene.

The Aragon Government's director of emergencies, Miguel Angel Clavero, says that the accident - which occurred around noon on Saturday - was caused when a cable broke. A strong jolt destabilised the chairs, some of which were turned upside down. Some eighty people in all were on the lift at the time of the accident.

The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, went to the scene together with the minister of interior. He told the media that the ski lift had passed all necessary controls. The president added that the number of people injured was lower than what might have been feared at first.

The complex was closed shortly after the accident but is expected to reopen on Sunday.