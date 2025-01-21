According to the property website Idealista, the three favourite places in Mallorca for foreigners to buy luxury homes are Costa dels Pins in Son Servera, Port d'Andratx and Cala Murada (Manacor). In terms of foreign interest in homes valued at 1.5 million euros and more, Costa dels Pins heads the list with 69%. Idealista says there are 30 places in Spain with interest above 60% and that 14 of these are in the Balearics.

Other places in Mallorca in this top 30 are Santanyi, eighth; Capdepera, ninth; Camp de Mar, thirteenth; Cala Pi-Vallgornera, fourteenth; Magaluf, seventeenth; Port d'Alcudia, twentieth; Calvia, 29th; and Port Soller, 30th.

Idealista says: "Interest in buying a luxury home in Spain has multiplied in recent years. Idealista recently confirmed that this exclusive market has 45,000 advertisements for properties for sale above one million euros, of which more than 20% exceeded three million."

For these 30 places, the highest interest comes from prospective German buyers. They have a preference for the Balearics (Mallorca in particular), where interest exceeds 50%. Costa dels Pins, Cala Murada and Capdepera top the German list.

British interest, much lower in the Balearics than the German, heads the list in only place in Spain - Mijas Pueblo in Malaga. Among other nationals, the Swiss have a similar preference to the Germans, the Poles are particularly interested in Alcudia, and the Americans are looking at Calvia, Llucmajor and Soller.