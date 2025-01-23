According to a study by the Madrid-based Observatorio del Alquiler (Rental Observatory), the level of rental arrears in the Balearics is the second highest in Spain. The study says that tenants in debt owed an average of 10,233.66 euros in 2024. Only Catalonia had a higher average debt - 10,996.79 euros. The national average is 7,957.60 euros.

An analyst at the Observatory, Sergio Cardona, accepts that owners can be deterred from renting out properties because of a fear of non-payment. This contributes to a shortage of properties to rent. A big concern is that of so-called tenant-squatters, who start paying rent under a contract then declare themselves vulnerable and in effect become squatters.

The Balearics being so high in the national ranking isn't anything new, and Cardona points out that the region is below average in terms of the actual number of tenants who owe rent (the study document itself doesn't give actual numbers). The 10,233.66 is a reflection of the fact that rents are so high in the Balearics.

He explains that non-payment in the Balearics averages out at six months. In this respect, Murcia heads the list with ten months. Cardona also attributes the lower number of debtors to the fact that many rents are just for the tourism season and not for the whole year.

Although it is difficult to anticipate, Cardona believes that rental debt could increase in the coming years because of increased prices and difficulties people have with paying rents. Nevertheless, he sees any increase as being at a slower rate than in previous years due to the reduction in the number of properties to rent.